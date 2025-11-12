Roth Capital Issues Positive Estimate for Celsius Earnings

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

