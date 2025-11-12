Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXLW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Pixelworks stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 82.36% and a negative return on equity of 300.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 7.50% of Pixelworks worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

