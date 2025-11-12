Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for REPX

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $87,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,556.55. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

