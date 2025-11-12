Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.78.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2%

ROK stock opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $396.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

