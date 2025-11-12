RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 28th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

