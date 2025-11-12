Right Resources (ASX:RRE) Insider Michael Willoughby Acquires 105,000 Shares

Right Resources Ltd (ASX:RRE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Willoughby acquired 105,000 shares of Right Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,950.00.
Michael Willoughby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 30th, Michael Willoughby purchased 460,171 shares of Right Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$80,990.10.
