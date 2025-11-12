Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $186,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 212,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Resideo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 339,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,021,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,717,635.14. The trade was a 2.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 29,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,934.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 332,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,372.72. This represents a 9.72% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 1,821,651 shares of company stock worth $58,897,065 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.