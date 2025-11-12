ResearchCoin (RSC) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. ResearchCoin has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and approximately $724.70 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ResearchCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ResearchCoin

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was July 31st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,619,403 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official message board is blog.researchhub.foundation. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,652,192.24847884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.30261833 USD and is down -8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $713,035.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ResearchCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

