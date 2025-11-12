Research Analysts Set Expectations for VirTra Q1 Earnings

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for VirTra in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

VTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

VTSI stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). VirTra had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VirTra by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

