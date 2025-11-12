Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alector Q1 Earnings

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Alector Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Alector has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Alector had a negative return on equity of 123.02% and a negative net margin of 156.03%.The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Alector news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,785.24. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alector by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.