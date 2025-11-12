Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC):

10/30/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/14/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/13/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

9/29/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2025 – GE HealthCare Technologies was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

