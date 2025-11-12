Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LUCK Q3 Earnings

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s FY2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUCK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.72. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 227,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $91,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at $717,282. This trade represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,779 shares of company stock worth $64,272. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.89%.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

