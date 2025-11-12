Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ODP FY2025 Earnings

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ODP in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ODP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

ODP Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ODP opened at $27.88 on Monday. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $839.69 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. ODP had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ODP by 232.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ODP by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.