Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Buys Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP). In a filing disclosed on November 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shopify stock on October 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 9/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 9/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 9/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 8/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/13/2025.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

