Renasant Bank Lowers Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,923,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 853,759 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,022,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after buying an additional 285,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,449,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,228,000 after acquiring an additional 158,812 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 765.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 77,811 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

