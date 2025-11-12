Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RXO (RXO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RXO (NYSE: RXO) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2025 – RXO was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2025 – RXO was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2025 – RXO had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – RXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – RXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – RXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – RXO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/22/2025 – RXO had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/14/2025 – RXO was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/10/2025 – RXO had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – RXO had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – RXO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – RXO had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – RXO had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – RXO had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson acquired 7,775 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,142. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

