Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.95 and traded as high as GBX 32.73. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.52, with a volume of 239,073 shares.

Real Estate Investors Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.95.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.85 EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Real Estate Investors Plc will post 4.3650794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

