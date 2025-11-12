Raymond James Financial Weighs in on Royal Gold Q4 Earnings

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $187.36 on Monday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $209.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 128.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

