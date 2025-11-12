Raymond James Financial Predicts Canfor FY2025 Earnings

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.23). Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.50.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$11.81 on Monday. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$11.58 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.32.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

