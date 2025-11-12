Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,430,000 after purchasing an additional 549,918 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 86.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 499,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,191,000 after purchasing an additional 231,944 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

