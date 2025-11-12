Rathbones Group PLC Sells 95,500 Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Americas Gold and Silver were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 275.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 51.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 221,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 2,486.3% in the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 71,151,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after buying an additional 68,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 0.7%

USAS stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAS. Desjardins assumed coverage on Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (up from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Gold and Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Gold and Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.