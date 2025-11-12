Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 529,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VUG opened at $494.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.