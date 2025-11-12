Rathbones Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 over the last quarter.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.64. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.