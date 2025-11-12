Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 52,647 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. $EVTL

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of Vertical Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Inherent Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.