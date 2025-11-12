Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 47,885 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,298,928,000 after purchasing an additional 558,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 361.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,093 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,960,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,537,000 after acquiring an additional 667,978 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

