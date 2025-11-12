Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 198,040 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 366.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,040 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 366.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $18.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

