Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.6% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,669,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $81.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.