Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 53,409 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 48.0% in the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,657,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,137 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Price Performance

TIGR opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UP Fintech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

