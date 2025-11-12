QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after buying an additional 707,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $567,709.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

