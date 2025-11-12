Q4 EPS Estimates for Inspirato Raised by Northland Capmk

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspirato in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Inspirato Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.02.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Inspirato has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

