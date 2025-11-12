Q4 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

