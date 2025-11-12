Q4 Earnings Estimate for Turtle Beach Issued By Roth Capital

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Turtle Beach in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

TBCH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Turtle Beach in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Turtle Beach from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Turtle Beach Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH opened at $15.28 on Monday. Turtle Beach has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $295.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 5.26%. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turtle Beach

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Z. Wyatt purchased 693,962 shares of Turtle Beach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the purchase, the director owned 693,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,992.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dc Vga Llc sold 1,388,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $20,013,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,061,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,700,623.92. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

