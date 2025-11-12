Q1 Earnings Forecast for ZNTL Issued By HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1%

ZNTL opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

