Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

