Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 793.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.73.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

