Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $2,308,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,106,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 459,049 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

