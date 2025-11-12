Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 937 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

