ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 20th (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 Stock Performance

Shares of SRTY stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $37.27.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTY. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at $883,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,461,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 by 3,171.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell 2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

