ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,766 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 49.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $208.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.