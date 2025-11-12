ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.28.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

