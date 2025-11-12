Profund Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $315.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.33.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

