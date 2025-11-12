Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,967 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in shares of NIO by 46.3% in the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 17.9% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 474,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.46. NIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Citigroup increased their target price on NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

