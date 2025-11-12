Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 257 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,370 shares of company stock worth $50,143,516 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.