PowerBank (SUUN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect PowerBank to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $14.0060 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. PowerBank had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.94 million. On average, analysts expect PowerBank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUUN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. PowerBank has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PowerBank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerBank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.
