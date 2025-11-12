Pool Corporation $POOL Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,658 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.
Pool Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of Pool stock opened at $254.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $242.10 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.16.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pool Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.
Pool Profile
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
