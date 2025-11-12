PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 213,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $223,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,710.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.