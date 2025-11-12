PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,543 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $312,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $287.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.50 and a 200 day moving average of $282.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.