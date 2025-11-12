Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 243.5% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.85. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.