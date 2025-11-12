Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $13.62. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.6550, with a volume of 528,612 shares.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

