PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

